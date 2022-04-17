Cynthia Durham



September 24, 1959 - April 15, 2022



After several years of declining health she entered her heavenly home on April 15, 2022, at the age of 62. Ms. Durham was born on September 24, 1959, in Danville Va., to Doris Wheatley Furr and the late William A. Wheatley Sr.



She leaves behind two daughters, Brandi Mills (Jerry) and Amandia Hughes (Ulysses); seven grandchildren, Brianna Mills (Zachary), Paige Mills (Nick), Madison Mills (Phillip), Tre Mills, Karmen Hughes, Jacob Hughes, and Jayden Hughes; one sister, Angie McKinney (Nathan); one niece, Crystal McKinney; and two very special friends, Vernell Griffo who she had been friends with for 60 years and Janet Dodd (Maynard) who she spent lots of time with until she became sick. Along with her father, she was predeceased by her older brother, William A. Wheatley Jr.



Ms. Durham was a life long member of Melville Ave Baptist Church. She worked at SOVAH Hospital for 27 years but left to declining health.



A memorial service will be held at Melville Baptist Church by Pastor Charles Swanson Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 until 4 p.m. the day of the service and all other times at the home of her mother, 844 Glendale Ave., Danville, Va.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Servomation, Greensboro, N.C.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 17, 2022.