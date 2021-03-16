Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia Ann Cindy Reynolds "Cindy" Tatum
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Reynolds Tatum

Cynthia Ann Reynolds Tatum "Cindy", 55, of Axton, Va. passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 9, 1965 in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Reynolds; brother-in-law, Jonathan Tatum, and her special companion, "Midnight".

Cindy was formerly employed at Tultex and was a current employee at Radial in Martinsville where she had worked for 20 years.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Robertson Reynolds; husband, Tim Tatum; brother, Eric Reynolds; niece, Erica Wells; great-nephew, Landon Wells; and her great-niece, Karley Wells. Also surviving are her extended family, Bernard and Doris Tatum, J. B. and Bronte Tatum, Lynn Tatum, Casey, Amanda, Clayton, and Kaelyn Lewis, Jason, Renee, Braden, and Brynn Tatum, Jack and Martha Gunter, and "Journey".

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tatum Family Cemetery at 1824 Mosco Rd., Axton, VA 24054 with Tom Blair officiating. The family will receive visitors at the home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations can be made to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, Va. or to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Tatum family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
At the home
VA
Mar
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tatum Family Cemetery
1824 Mosco Rd., Axton, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tim-I am so heart broken to hear of your loss and I send my sincere condolences to you and the family. I pray that the Lord strengthen and comfort you now and days to come.
Shenita Williams-Yates
March 17, 2021
Barbara, I am so sorry to hear about Cindy. May the Lord hold you in his arms while you hold him in your heart. My deepest condolences goes out to you and Eric and the Tatum family.
Patricia Evans
March 16, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I loved working with Cindy. Praying for you Tim n your family.
Tina Collins
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results