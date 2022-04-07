Dallas "Lane" Bowen
Dallas "Lane" Bowen of Callands, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 5, 2022. He was born in Climax, Va., on September 20, 1953, and was 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Larry Malcolm Bowen and the late Ruby Ann Keene Usher.
He was of the Baptist faith and truly loved his Lord. Lane loved hunting, fishing, birdhouses, and gardening. He also played semi-pro traveling baseball.
Dallas "Lane" Bowen is survived by his children, Amber Bowen Stewart (Robert) of Callands, Va., Dallas Vann Bowen of Danville, Va., and Malcolm Wayne Bowen (Kelly) of Halifax, Va.; grandchildren, Damian Blayne Bowen, Skylar Addison Bowen, Devin Roland Stewart, Patrick Gregory Stewart, Dalton Cole Simmons, Cael Orion Doss, Cooper Blake Bowen, Ryker Vann Bowen, and Holden Layne Stewart; siblings, Brenda Montgomery of Cascade, Va., and Larry Bowen of Axton, Va.; half-siblings, Nancy Whitaker (Richard) of Lawsonville, N.C., Marshall Bowen of Lawsonville, N.C., and Ricky Snead Bowen of Danville, Va.; and his beloved dog, Autumn.
He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Layne Bowen; and siblings, Rocky Dale Bowen, Ricky Bowen, Bryan Bowen, Vickie Berry and Ruby Ann Usher.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
For memorials, please consider your local Lions Club.
.
