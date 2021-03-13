Daniel Lee Dodson



November 4, 1944 - March 8, 2021



Daniel Lee Dodson, 76, of 596 Motley Mill Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.



Daniel was born on November 4, 1944, to the late Charlie George Dodson and Fannie Robertson Dodson. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System.



Later in life, Daniel was baptized and became a member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church in Java, Virginia.



Daniel was preceded in death by his mother and father; one son, Daniel Q. Dodson; one sister, Alice Dodson; and five brothers, Lawson Dodson, Walter "Spook" Dodson, James "Ned" Dodson, Willie "Sike" Dodson and Joe "Mickey" Dodson.



He leaves cherished memories to a loving wife of 30 years, Vileen Robinson Dodson of the residence; daughter, Josephine D. Dodson of Lynchburg, Va.; son, Joseph A. Dodson of Danville, Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa H. Taylor (Victor) of Elton, Va.; brother, Raleigh "Pug" Dodson of Danville, Va.; sister, Margaret Robertson (Kenneth) of Chatham, Va.; grandchild, Elijah J. Dodson of Lynchburg, Va.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn, Mary, Donna, Rose, Alma; brothers-in-law, David, Frank, Jeremiah and John; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Public viewing for Mr. Daniel Dodson will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment – Danville, Va.



Funeral service for Mr. Daniel Dodson will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 857 Brownsville Heights Lane, Java, Va.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 13, 2021.