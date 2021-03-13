Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Lee Dodson
FUNERAL HOME
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA
Daniel Lee Dodson

November 4, 1944 - March 8, 2021

Daniel Lee Dodson, 76, of 596 Motley Mill Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence.

Daniel was born on November 4, 1944, to the late Charlie George Dodson and Fannie Robertson Dodson. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System.

Later in life, Daniel was baptized and became a member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church in Java, Virginia.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother and father; one son, Daniel Q. Dodson; one sister, Alice Dodson; and five brothers, Lawson Dodson, Walter "Spook" Dodson, James "Ned" Dodson, Willie "Sike" Dodson and Joe "Mickey" Dodson.

He leaves cherished memories to a loving wife of 30 years, Vileen Robinson Dodson of the residence; daughter, Josephine D. Dodson of Lynchburg, Va.; son, Joseph A. Dodson of Danville, Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa H. Taylor (Victor) of Elton, Va.; brother, Raleigh "Pug" Dodson of Danville, Va.; sister, Margaret Robertson (Kenneth) of Chatham, Va.; grandchild, Elijah J. Dodson of Lynchburg, Va.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn, Mary, Donna, Rose, Alma; brothers-in-law, David, Frank, Jeremiah and John; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing for Mr. Daniel Dodson will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment – Danville, Va.

Funeral service for Mr. Daniel Dodson will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 857 Brownsville Heights Lane, Java, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment - Danville
447 Old South Main St., Danville, VA
Mar
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
857 Brownsville Height Lane, Java, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.