So very shocked and saddened to hear of Danny's passing. He and I go way back during our great times at DCC and we worked together at Dan River Inc. while attending college. Great memories. Danny was a very good man and a dear friend, he always had a welcome smile. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to you Melanie and all the family. He will be missed all who knew him. May GOD bless you all and keep you close during this difficult time. Daryl Rigney

Daryl Rigney March 2, 2021