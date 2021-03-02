Danny Cockram
February 21, 1957 - February 27, 2021
Danny Wayne Cockram, age 64, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at UNC Rex, Raleigh, N.C. from Covid. Danny was born February 21, 1957 to the late Luke Cockram and Gracie Cockram. He was predeceased in death by his sisters, Carlene Shelor, Vivian Bowman, Betty Lewis, and brother, J. L. Cockram.
Danny worked at Commonwealth Home Health Care and also had been a painter for many years with Bob Newnam Builders and privately. Danny was a man of many talents including song writer, singer, artist, and inventor. Danny was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, where he was very active, but especially enjoyed the choir and the summer mission trips with the youth.
Danny is survived by his wife, Melanie S. Cockram, daughter, Kelsey Shelton (Mark); son, Dustin Cockram (Cheryl); grandchildren, Luke Shelton, Harper Cockram, and Hutson Shelton; sister, Sandra (David) Haden, and brothers, Gene Keith (Ruby), Bill Keith (Judy), and Garland Keith; sister-in-law, Carolyn S. Hawker; numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and church family.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun and Pastor Timothy Barth officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family respectfully suggests that memorial donations be made to the Mount Olivet Building Fund or the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Cockram family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 2, 2021.