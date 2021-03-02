Menu
Danny Cockram
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Danny Cockram

February 21, 1957 - February 27, 2021

Danny Wayne Cockram, age 64, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at UNC Rex, Raleigh, N.C. from Covid. Danny was born February 21, 1957 to the late Luke Cockram and Gracie Cockram. He was predeceased in death by his sisters, Carlene Shelor, Vivian Bowman, Betty Lewis, and brother, J. L. Cockram.

Danny worked at Commonwealth Home Health Care and also had been a painter for many years with Bob Newnam Builders and privately. Danny was a man of many talents including song writer, singer, artist, and inventor. Danny was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, where he was very active, but especially enjoyed the choir and the summer mission trips with the youth.

Danny is survived by his wife, Melanie S. Cockram, daughter, Kelsey Shelton (Mark); son, Dustin Cockram (Cheryl); grandchildren, Luke Shelton, Harper Cockram, and Hutson Shelton; sister, Sandra (David) Haden, and brothers, Gene Keith (Ruby), Bill Keith (Judy), and Garland Keith; sister-in-law, Carolyn S. Hawker; numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and church family.

A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Calhoun and Pastor Timothy Barth officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.

The family respectfully suggests that memorial donations be made to the Mount Olivet Building Fund or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Cockram family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
!'m so sorry for your loss. He brought oxygen and things to my wife on Sandy Cr. Rd. He was such a blessing to be around .He was so proud of his son ,daughter -in - law and that precious grand-baby. GOD bless all of you. If y'all need anything at all we are just up the road at 780. Gary & Diane
Gary Edwards
March 2, 2021
So very shocked and saddened to hear of Danny's passing. He and I go way back during our great times at DCC and we worked together at Dan River Inc. while attending college. Great memories. Danny was a very good man and a dear friend, he always had a welcome smile. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to you Melanie and all the family. He will be missed all who knew him. May GOD bless you all and keep you close during this difficult time. Daryl Rigney
Daryl Rigney
March 2, 2021
Melanie and family, I am sorry to read about Danny's death. I know your loss is overwhelming. I pray that God continues to hold you in the hollow of His hands. Love in Christ, Pastor Sandy Wright
Sandy Wright
March 2, 2021
