Danny Herman Knight
Danny Herman Knight, age 71, passed away on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, just in time to make his Tee Time. Born in Danville, Va., on October 4, 1950, he was the son of the late Herman Knight and Vera Knight who survives.
Danny is survived by his devoted wife, Anne, whom he married in 1971. Over their 50 years together they raised two daughters, Christi (Neal) Ragsdale and Buffy (David) Merricks along with grandchildren, Cassidy and Avery Merricks. He is also survived by his brother, Billy (Tammy) Knight and his mother, Vera Knight.
Danny graduated from DCC with a degree in drafting and design. He worked for Commodore Mobile Homes and later as a project manager for Quality Construction for 32 years. He was a devoted supporter of the former Glen Oak Golf Course and served over 30 years on the Danville Harvest Jubilee Committee. He was member of German Club, VFW, and Club Member at VIR. He was an avid blood donor, receiving the Gold Award by giving over 160 donations.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Townes Memorial Chapel, other times the family will receive friends at the residence.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew or the charity of your choice
.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Knight family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 4, 2022.