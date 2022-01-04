Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Herman Knight
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Danny Herman Knight

Danny Herman Knight, age 71, passed away on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, just in time to make his Tee Time. Born in Danville, Va., on October 4, 1950, he was the son of the late Herman Knight and Vera Knight who survives.

Danny is survived by his devoted wife, Anne, whom he married in 1971. Over their 50 years together they raised two daughters, Christi (Neal) Ragsdale and Buffy (David) Merricks along with grandchildren, Cassidy and Avery Merricks. He is also survived by his brother, Billy (Tammy) Knight and his mother, Vera Knight.

Danny graduated from DCC with a degree in drafting and design. He worked for Commodore Mobile Homes and later as a project manager for Quality Construction for 32 years. He was a devoted supporter of the former Glen Oak Golf Course and served over 30 years on the Danville Harvest Jubilee Committee. He was member of German Club, VFW, and Club Member at VIR. He was an avid blood donor, receiving the Gold Award by giving over 160 donations.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Townes Memorial Chapel, other times the family will receive friends at the residence.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew or the charity of your choice.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Knight family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I loved working with Danny way back when we were at Commodore Mobile Homes. He was serious about his job but never failed to joke and always had that big smile.
Ronnie Barksdale
Work
January 5, 2022
Anne and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing and speaking with Danny. He was always so pleasant! He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him!
Jo Ann Grainger
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry to hear the news of Danny´s passing. He truly became a great friend and will be missed by us all.
Teresa Wiseman
January 4, 2022
The Wiseman Family
January 4, 2022
Thoughts and prayers go out to Anne, Vera and all of the family. Danny was a good friend and an outstanding person. So very saddened to hear of his passing. May God bless you all during this sad time.
Daryl Rigney
Friend
January 4, 2022
Danny was a great person to have known and been around. He was a VIR Club member we wish everyone could be. Amazing person who made others lives better.
VIR Club
Other
January 4, 2022
Vera and family I´m so sorry to hear of Danny´s passing. I have fond memories of you and Herman and your boys during our many years of church together at Schoolfield Methodist. I am praying that God will give you peace and comfort in your loss. In His timing, we know that we will be reunited with our loved ones in heaven. God bless you.
Linda Beale Porter
Other
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Danny, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chris Miller
Work
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results