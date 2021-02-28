Menu
Danny Rogers
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Danny Rogers

December 16, 1952 - February 24, 2021

Danny Victor Rogers, 68, of Blanch, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Danny was born in Spartanburg, S.C. a son of the late Victor Talmadge Rogers and Cecile Revis Rogers.

Danny was a heavy equipment operator for Triangle Paving and Grading in Burlington. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Survivors include his two sons, Dustin Rogers of Danville, Daniel Rogers (Marybeth) of Chatham; a stepdaughter, Kristen Marie Rogers of Christiansburg; two sisters, Patsy Hall (John) and Sharon Lindblom (Scott); and two grandchildren, Stetson Lane Rogers and Claire Elizabeth Rogers.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Rogers family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.