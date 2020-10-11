Danny Russell Hundley



Danny Russell Hundley, 61, of Ridgecrest Dr., Danville, Va., passed on October 8, 2020, from a car accident. He was born on October 8, 1959, to Barbara Adkins Holley and Russell Lyle Hundley Jr.



He is survived by his mother, Barbara Adkins Holley; son, Chris and Allison Hundley; daughter, Aleisha and Ray Brann; sisters, Julie and Kenny Carlisle and Sherry and Allen Wallace; grandchildren, Rebecca, Samantha, Eli, Jessica and Emery; and nieces and nephews, Hollie, Angela, Wesley, Katelyn, Greg, Spencer, and Kiersten.



Services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, 4 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church, with Pastor Stephen White. Face masks and social distancing required. Flowers may been sent to 1140 Ridgecrest Dr., Danville.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 11, 2020.