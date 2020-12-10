Darlene Carter Ayers
April 12, 1936 - December 8, 2020
Darlene Carter Ayers, 84, of Sutherlin, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her residence after being in declining health for several years.
Darlene was born in Danville, Va. on April 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Dock "A.G." Carter and Ester Vaughan Carter. She lived all of her life in the Danville and Pittsylvania County areas where she worked as a spinner for Dan River Mills until her retirement. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and always attended when able.
Darlene enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, embroidering, singing and she enjoyed cooking for others.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Hazelwood and husband, Timothy of the residence; son, Robert Eugene Ayers of Burtonsville, Va.; sister, Jessie Mae Bowyers; brother, Fred Carter; grandchildren, Mindy Hazelwood, Bridgett Hazelwood, James Hazelwood II, Timothy Hazelwood Jr. (Jessi), and Kevin Ayers; and a great grandchild, Tegan Hazelwood.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and six brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Ayers family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.