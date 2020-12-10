Menu
Darlene Carter Ayers
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Darlene Carter Ayers

April 12, 1936 - December 8, 2020

Darlene Carter Ayers, 84, of Sutherlin, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her residence after being in declining health for several years.

Darlene was born in Danville, Va. on April 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Dock "A.G." Carter and Ester Vaughan Carter. She lived all of her life in the Danville and Pittsylvania County areas where she worked as a spinner for Dan River Mills until her retirement. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and always attended when able.

Darlene enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, embroidering, singing and she enjoyed cooking for others.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Hazelwood and husband, Timothy of the residence; son, Robert Eugene Ayers of Burtonsville, Va.; sister, Jessie Mae Bowyers; brother, Fred Carter; grandchildren, Mindy Hazelwood, Bridgett Hazelwood, James Hazelwood II, Timothy Hazelwood Jr. (Jessi), and Kevin Ayers; and a great grandchild, Tegan Hazelwood.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and six brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Ayers family.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss.
Linda Adams Ayers Hairfield
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for y´all s loss
David puddin Guill
December 11, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss! Darlene was a dear sweet Christian lady who was loved by all who knew her! I am sending love and prayers for the family!
Martha Warren
December 11, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Carolyn Ayers Tiller
December 10, 2020
