Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dave Hudgins
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Dave Hudgins

July 31,1937 - November 16, 2020

Dave Randolph Hudgins, 83, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 31, 1937, to the late George and Gertrude Hudgins.

He was predeceased by his parents; one brother, Bobby Lee Hudgins; and one sister, Mary Jane Lovell.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne Hudgins; two daughters, Stacey Adams and Tiffany Hudgins; six grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Young.

Family will be receiving visitors at the residence at 116 Wendell Ct.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.