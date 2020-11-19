Dave Hudgins



July 31,1937 - November 16, 2020



Dave Randolph Hudgins, 83, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his residence.



He was born on July 31, 1937, to the late George and Gertrude Hudgins.



He was predeceased by his parents; one brother, Bobby Lee Hudgins; and one sister, Mary Jane Lovell.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne Hudgins; two daughters, Stacey Adams and Tiffany Hudgins; six grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Young.



Family will be receiving visitors at the residence at 116 Wendell Ct.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 2020.