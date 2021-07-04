David Lee Duggins
April 5, 1948 - July 1, 2021
David Lee Duggins, 73, of 1770 Nunnally Road, Pelham, went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Piedmont Baptist Church, 257 Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, N.C. with Pastor Duane King officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
David was born in Rockingham County, to the late David and Nettie Sue Duggins. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during Vietnam. He retired from the American Tobacco Company after 47 years of service and was a member at Piedmont Baptist Church. He absolutely loved hunting, fishing, eating and going to the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Duggins and grandson, Guy Wood.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Wyatt Duggins; four children, namely, Brandie Wood and husband, Mark, Daryl Duggins and wife, Danielle; stepsons, Danny Wilson and wife, Tina, Jimmy Wilson and fiancée, Christine, and Lynn Wilson and fiancé, Cory; 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Lovelace and husband, Tim.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, and other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.