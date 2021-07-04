Menu
David Lee Duggins
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
David Lee Duggins

April 5, 1948 - July 1, 2021

David Lee Duggins, 73, of 1770 Nunnally Road, Pelham, went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Piedmont Baptist Church, 257 Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, N.C. with Pastor Duane King officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

David was born in Rockingham County, to the late David and Nettie Sue Duggins. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during Vietnam. He retired from the American Tobacco Company after 47 years of service and was a member at Piedmont Baptist Church. He absolutely loved hunting, fishing, eating and going to the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Duggins and grandson, Guy Wood.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille Wyatt Duggins; four children, namely, Brandie Wood and husband, Mark, Daryl Duggins and wife, Danielle; stepsons, Danny Wilson and wife, Tina, Jimmy Wilson and fiancée, Christine, and Lynn Wilson and fiancé, Cory; 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Lovelace and husband, Tim.

The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Jul
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Piedmont Baptist Church
257 Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, NC
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. He was a good friend to me. I always thought of him as my little buddy. He´s in Heaven being Gods little buddy now. I miss him. Praying for you Lucile.
Doreene Crownover
Friend
July 8, 2021
