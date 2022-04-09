David MitchellApril 29, 1955 - April 6, 2022David James Mitchell, 66, of Dry Fork, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after several years of declining health.Survivors include his loving wife, Penny Mitchell of the residence; daughter, Amanda Miller (James); son, Gregory Mitchell (Brandi); and granddaughter, Emmalee Mitchell. He is also survived by his mother, Affie Mitchell; as well as siblings Debbie Duncan (Dana), Bob Mitchell (Gloria), Wayne Mitchell (Lisa), Steve Mitchell (Loretta), and Becky Sanders (Greg). He is also survived by his four special dogs, Sage, Spiecher, Stella, and Waylon.He was predeceased by his father, Alton Mitchell and granddaughter, Autumn Mitchell.David served in the Army for a number of years and received several commendations including the Army Good Conduct award, Army Commendation medal, and an Expert Badge. David was a lifetime member of the DAV. David later worked for VDOT until his health declined.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Norris Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va., with pastor Darrell Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. at Norris Mt. Hermon chapel, Danville, Va.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tunstall Fire and Rescue.Norris Funeral Services and Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Mitchell Family.Norris Funeral Services3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540