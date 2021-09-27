David E. Sparks
David E. Sparks, 90, of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a decline in health for 3 months.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Powell Sparks, as well as his two children, Nancy Sparks Adams and James Sparks (Aliehya). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dan Adams, Mary Mills (Chris), Sarah Sparks, David Sparks II, Kyle Arriola, John Sparks; a great-grandson, Bryson Mills, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sparks was born in Kentucky and spent most of his childhood in Florida and Georgia. He graduated from Lumber City High School in 1948. He attended Bruton College and Georgia Teacher's College in Georgia. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served for almost 22 years. As Security Police, he served in Germany, New Mexico, Italy, Georgia, and then at the Pentagon for his last 8 years with a year in Vietnam. He retired from the USAF in 1973 and continued as Security Police with the federal government for another 21 years retiring again in 1994. After living in Manassas, Va., for 34 years, he and Elizabeth moved to Ringgold.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved the fact his children and all grandchildren lived so close to each other. He had a very kind and loving nature. He would do anything he could do to help others. He loved to travel covering many states, Europe, and the Far East. David was an active member of Ringgold Baptist Church, Dan River Ruritan Club, and American Legion Post 325. There is no doubt that he is in heaven with our Lord and we will see him again one day.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church. The funeral will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 2 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church with interment at the Powell Family Cemetery in Blanch, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue or Ringgold Baptist Church.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Sparks family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.