David E. Sparks
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
David E. Sparks

David E. Sparks, 90, of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a decline in health for 3 months.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Powell Sparks, as well as his two children, Nancy Sparks Adams and James Sparks (Aliehya). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dan Adams, Mary Mills (Chris), Sarah Sparks, David Sparks II, Kyle Arriola, John Sparks; a great-grandson, Bryson Mills, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sparks was born in Kentucky and spent most of his childhood in Florida and Georgia. He graduated from Lumber City High School in 1948. He attended Bruton College and Georgia Teacher's College in Georgia. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served for almost 22 years. As Security Police, he served in Germany, New Mexico, Italy, Georgia, and then at the Pentagon for his last 8 years with a year in Vietnam. He retired from the USAF in 1973 and continued as Security Police with the federal government for another 21 years retiring again in 1994. After living in Manassas, Va., for 34 years, he and Elizabeth moved to Ringgold.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved the fact his children and all grandchildren lived so close to each other. He had a very kind and loving nature. He would do anything he could do to help others. He loved to travel covering many states, Europe, and the Far East. David was an active member of Ringgold Baptist Church, Dan River Ruritan Club, and American Legion Post 325. There is no doubt that he is in heaven with our Lord and we will see him again one day.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church. The funeral will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 2 p.m. at Ringgold Baptist Church with interment at the Powell Family Cemetery in Blanch, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue or Ringgold Baptist Church.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Sparks family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ringgold Baptist Church
VA
Sep
29
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Ringgold Baptist Church
VA
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
Jim and family, our prayers are with each of you during this time of sadness. May God comfort you.
Leon Jones
September 28, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to Mr Sparks family. This very sweet man had the most amazing smile that I received every Sunday morning. He will truly be missed, but will live in our hearts forever!
Barbie Burgess Farthing
September 27, 2021
He was such a kind, sweet man who was very proud of his family. He was loyal and active member of the Dan River Ruritan Club and will be greatly missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to, and prayers for, his family and many friends. Our community is lessened by his passing but is still richer for having known him and for all he did for us.
Glenn & Joanie Nations
Friend
September 27, 2021
