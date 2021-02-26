Dawn Pauletta Smallwood
Dawn Pauletta Smallwood, 47, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after a brief illness. Dawn was born in Danville, on September 20, 1973, to Susan Dean Elzey and Dennis Eugene Smallwood, who predeceased her. Her stepfather is David Bryan Elzey.
Dawn suffered from cerebral palsy since birth and had lived the last 22 years at The Virginia Home in Richmond where her ready smile made everyone love her. Dawn loved Sesame Street, especially Cookie Monster; Mister Rogers; music by Elvis and Kenny Rogers; coloring pictures for whomever needed one; The Price is Right; and marshmallow Peeps and blue M&Ms.
She was lovingly cared for by the staff of The Virginia Home. Her favorite spots there were in the occupational therapy department and at music programs where she vigorously waved her arms to the beat and rocked her wheelchair. Dawn's family is eternally grateful for The Virginia Home and its staff.
Dawn's favorite person was her maternal grandfather, Del Dean, whom she called "Dul." At his passing in 1996, her grandmother, Mary Dean, of Danville, became her favorite person. Her "Mom" visited her almost every week of the past 22 years, even when she was in a wheelchair.
Dawn was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Lutie Fannie and Nelson Roudnal Smallwood.
Dawn leaves six brothers and sisters to mourn her loss, Jennifer Clark (Matt) of Cary, North Carolina; Dennis Smallwood (Tarin) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Michael Smallwood (Evelyn) of Durham, North Carolina; Mark Smallwood (Jill) of Bentonville, Arkansas; Brady Smallwood (Karissa) of Bentonville, Arkansas; and Mary Susan Jenkins (Tim) of South Jordan, Utah.
Dawn also has 21 nieces and nephews, one nephew in heaven, and two wonderful aunts, Paulette Dean of Danville, and Jane Pugh of Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Her stepbrothers are Joshua Elzey (Erika) of Bolton, Massachusetts, and Mark Elzey of Richmond.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3058 North Main Street with burial following in Highland Burial Park. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Donations in Dawn's memory may be made to The Virginia Home at 1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, Virginia, 23220.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Smallwood Family. Please sign the guestbook online at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 26, 2021.