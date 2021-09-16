Debbie Dale Thomas
Debbie Dale Thomas of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the age of 64. She was born on March 19, 1957, to the late Eunice Walker Thomas and the late William Douglas Thomas in Chatham, Virginia.
Debbie was a member of North Main Baptist Church and was a retired representative of the Virginia Child Support Services. She was a graduate of Averett University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree.
She is survived by her brother, Garry Thomas of Chatham, Virginia; and her niece, Lauren Whitt (Daniel) of Ringgold, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William D. Thomas Jr., and by her great-niece, Hope Whitt.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Watson Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Joey Bray and Pastor Pat Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chatham Burial Park.
Norris-Scott Funeral Services Chatham Chapel is serving the Thomas family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.