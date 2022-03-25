Menu
Denise Ferguson Wells
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
McCormick's Creek State Park
Denise Ferguson Wells

September 14, 1959 - March 6, 2022

Denise Ferguson Wells of Worthington, Indiana passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. Denise was born September 14, 1959 in Danville, Virginia to the late Clarence L. Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson Willis who survives. In addition to her mother of Danville, Virginia, Denise is survived by her husband, Larry Wells of the home; daughters, Jerri Leigh Ranard (Andy), Shannon Lemmons (Bill) and Missie Moore (Nathan); sons, Joshua Skinner (Amy), Jeremy Skinner, Scott White (Amy) and Josh Wells (Valerie), all of Indiana; sister, Dale Leffler (Jack) of Ohio; brothers, Derek Ferguson (Karen) of California, Darrell Ferguson (Lisa) of Dry Fork, Virginia and Dru Ferguson (Linda) of Colorado; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at McCormick's Creek State Park, Spencer Indiana. the Family request donations be made to American Lung Association at http://action.lung.org/site/Donation2df id=31271&mfc pref=T&31271.donation=form1
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
McCormick's Creek State Park
Spencer, IN
