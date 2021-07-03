Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dixie Lee Giles
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Dixie Lee Giles

August 24, 1958 - July 1, 2021

Dixie Lee Giles, 62, was born on August 24, 1958, and left this Earth to join her parents and heavenly Father on July 1, 2021. She was a resident of DPCS Group Home for 23 years and moved in 2019 to Mt. Hermon Manor.

Dixie was predeceased by her parents, Arline Murphy Giles and Benton L. (Red) Giles.

Dixie is survived by two aunts, Frances Giles Tanksley of Chatham, and Virginia Murphy Owen of Danville, and her guardian, Jeanne Giles of Chatham.

Dixie was Special Needs and had a wicked sense of humor. She delighted everyone she met and was loved by so many. Dixie was a true gift from God and an awesome blessing to her family and friends.

Words cannot express how thankful and appreciative the family is of the staff of the Group Home on Middle Street, and her Caregivers of Mount Hermon Manor. Their genuine love for Dixie was expressed openly every day by their constant and expert attention.

Services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 10 until 11 a.m.

Scott Funeral Home

147 South Main St., Chatham, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
VA
Jul
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Concord United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.