Dixie Lee GilesAugust 24, 1958 - July 1, 2021Dixie Lee Giles, 62, was born on August 24, 1958, and left this Earth to join her parents and heavenly Father on July 1, 2021. She was a resident of DPCS Group Home for 23 years and moved in 2019 to Mt. Hermon Manor.Dixie was predeceased by her parents, Arline Murphy Giles and Benton L. (Red) Giles.Dixie is survived by two aunts, Frances Giles Tanksley of Chatham, and Virginia Murphy Owen of Danville, and her guardian, Jeanne Giles of Chatham.Dixie was Special Needs and had a wicked sense of humor. She delighted everyone she met and was loved by so many. Dixie was a true gift from God and an awesome blessing to her family and friends.Words cannot express how thankful and appreciative the family is of the staff of the Group Home on Middle Street, and her Caregivers of Mount Hermon Manor. Their genuine love for Dixie was expressed openly every day by their constant and expert attention.Services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 10 until 11 a.m.Scott Funeral Home147 South Main St., Chatham, Va.