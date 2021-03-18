Don Ricky Watlington
August 23, 1948 - March 14, 2021
Mr. Don Ricky Watlington, age 72, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Wall Residences in Lynchburg, Va.
Mr. Watlington was born on August 23, 1948, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Harry Watlington and Mildred Chenault Liner. He lived most of his life in Lynchburg and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Watlington is survived by his brother, Dennis Watlington; and sisters, Nancy Day, Janice Gray, Brenda Wright (Ezra), and Gail Burnner.
There will be no formal services, Mr. Watlington will be interred in Mt. View Cemetery.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Watlington family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.