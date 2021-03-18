Menu
Don Ricky Watlington
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Don Ricky Watlington

August 23, 1948 - March 14, 2021

Mr. Don Ricky Watlington, age 72, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Wall Residences in Lynchburg, Va.

Mr. Watlington was born on August 23, 1948, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Harry Watlington and Mildred Chenault Liner. He lived most of his life in Lynchburg and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Watlington is survived by his brother, Dennis Watlington; and sisters, Nancy Day, Janice Gray, Brenda Wright (Ezra), and Gail Burnner.

There will be no formal services, Mr. Watlington will be interred in Mt. View Cemetery.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Watlington family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
Swicegood Funeral Home
I remember very well when I was a boy going with Mama Daddy and Aunt Mildred to Lynchburg to visit Ricky. Your Mom would go inside and get him and bring him to the car and we would go to a hamburger place and get lunch. We all ate in the car. He seemed so happy to go and eat there. I'll never forget. God bless. Larry Mike David and Mama
Larry Walton
March 19, 2021
