I remember very well when I was a boy going with Mama Daddy and Aunt Mildred to Lynchburg to visit Ricky. Your Mom would go inside and get him and bring him to the car and we would go to a hamburger place and get lunch. We all ate in the car. He seemed so happy to go and eat there. I'll never forget. God bless. Larry Mike David and Mama

Larry Walton March 19, 2021