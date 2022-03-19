Donald Duncan
June 9, 1936 - March 17, 2022
Mr. Donald T. Duncan, age 85, of 235 James Road Danville, Va. died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sovah Health-Danville.
Mr. Duncan was born on June 9, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late James Leonard Duncan and Mary Jenny Kirks Duncan. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and attended Brush Arbor Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife, Gracie B. Duncan; son, Dale Duncan (Cathy); favorite granddaughter, Destiney Duncan; grandsons, Joshua Duncan, Jerremie Duncan, Michael Lewis; great-grandson, Layden Lewis; daughter-in-law, Johanna Duncan; many nieces and nephews and two very special family members, Gail Adkins and Judy Duncan-Gibbs.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Michael Duncan and brothers, Melvin Duncan, Harrison Duncan, Walter Duncan, Edward Duncan, and Richard Duncan.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Roy Jones and the Reverend Jim Curran officiating. Visitation will be held at Swicegood Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Duncan family.
