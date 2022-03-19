Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Donald Duncan

June 9, 1936 - March 17, 2022

Mr. Donald T. Duncan, age 85, of 235 James Road Danville, Va. died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sovah Health-Danville.

Mr. Duncan was born on June 9, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late James Leonard Duncan and Mary Jenny Kirks Duncan. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber and attended Brush Arbor Baptist Church.

Donald is survived by his wife, Gracie B. Duncan; son, Dale Duncan (Cathy); favorite granddaughter, Destiney Duncan; grandsons, Joshua Duncan, Jerremie Duncan, Michael Lewis; great-grandson, Layden Lewis; daughter-in-law, Johanna Duncan; many nieces and nephews and two very special family members, Gail Adkins and Judy Duncan-Gibbs.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Michael Duncan and brothers, Melvin Duncan, Harrison Duncan, Walter Duncan, Edward Duncan, and Richard Duncan.

Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Roy Jones and the Reverend Jim Curran officiating. Visitation will be held at Swicegood Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Duncan family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 W Main St, Danville, VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Swicegood-Barker Funeral Services
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Mar
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss, Gracie and the children. You all are in my prayers.
Sis Hyler
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results