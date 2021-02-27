Donald Wilson Williamson
PELHAM, N.C.
Mr. Donald Wilson Williamson, of 5721 Allison Road, Pelham, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Facial Masks are required).
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the New Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family.
To view services virtually click the following link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
All arrangements for Mr. Donald W. Williamson are entrusted to
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, N.C.
