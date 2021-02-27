Menu
Donald Wilson Williamson
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Donald Wilson Williamson

PELHAM, N.C.

Mr. Donald Wilson Williamson, of 5721 Allison Road, Pelham, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Facial Masks are required).

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the New Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family.

To view services virtually click the following link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements for Mr. Donald W. Williamson are entrusted to

Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Feb
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
CLASSMATE
DONALD L. BRANDON
February 28, 2021
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:”
2 Timothy 4:7 KJV
Family
February 26, 2021
