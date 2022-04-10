Donna L. Wray
August 17, 1959 - April 7, 2022
Donna Lynn Wray, 62, of 4035 Westover Drive, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence.
Donna was born in Martinsville, Va. on August 17, 1959 a daughter of the late Albert E. Wray and Rebecca Ann Heffinger Squires. She was a contract administrator for the United States Air Force where she retired after 21 years of service.
In addition to her mother of the residence, Donna is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Wray and wife, Amy of Trinity, N.C. and Albert Wray, and wife, Susan, of Cascade, Va.; her step-sisters, Joan S. Bryant, and husband, Mike, of Dry Fork, Va. and Lee Ann Lecheler, and husband, Carl, of Glen Allen, Va.; her nieces and nephew, Tyler Wray, Brittney Wray, Heather Wray and Kristen Worley; and her great niece and nephew, Cameron Moss and Emily Moss.
She was predeceased by her step-father, Buddy Squires.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Heroes and Horses at 1445 Weaver Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wray family.
