Dora Marr Adams
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
Dora Marr Adams

October 29, 1956 - December 28, 2021

Ms. Dora Marr Adams, 65, of 475 Mill Creek Road, Chatham, departed this Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 29, 1956 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Giggetts Marr of Chatham, Virginia.

She was a member of Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by Dan River Mill for more than 30 years.

She is survived by two daughters; Shenita Marr of DeSoto, Texas and Tasia Younger of Chatham, Va.; two grandchildren, Nashuan and Nyzir Davis; two sisters, Patricia Darden, of Norfolk, Va., and Cynthia Marr, of Washington, D.C.; other relatives and friends.

A graveside service for Ms. Adams will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. from Greater Triumph Church Cemetery by Rev. George Kelly.

Viewing will be Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.

Masks are required for all services.

Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street, Chatham, VA
Jan
3
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Greater Triumph Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Howerton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wish the Adams family comfort in you time of bereavement. She was a Beautiful soul. Rest in peace.
Julius Adams
January 12, 2022
We offer our deepest condolences to the family, We are sorry we could not be with you at this hour. Keep your hands in God's hand and you will see your mother sister and grand mother again. Deepest condolences ' The Children to Toy and Ruby Fitzgerald Lee, Bernice and Robbie Waller
Bernice Fitzgerald Waller
Family
January 3, 2022
We love you, Shenita
January 2, 2022
Shenita, I am so very sorry to read about your Mom´s passing. I am in shock. My sympathies, love and prayers to you and your family. Cathy
Cathy Owen
Work
January 2, 2022
