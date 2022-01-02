Dora Marr AdamsOctober 29, 1956 - December 28, 2021Ms. Dora Marr Adams, 65, of 475 Mill Creek Road, Chatham, departed this Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her residence.She was born October 29, 1956 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Giggetts Marr of Chatham, Virginia.She was a member of Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by Dan River Mill for more than 30 years.She is survived by two daughters; Shenita Marr of DeSoto, Texas and Tasia Younger of Chatham, Va.; two grandchildren, Nashuan and Nyzir Davis; two sisters, Patricia Darden, of Norfolk, Va., and Cynthia Marr, of Washington, D.C.; other relatives and friends.A graveside service for Ms. Adams will be Monday, January 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. from Greater Triumph Church Cemetery by Rev. George Kelly.Viewing will be Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home.Masks are required for all services.Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.