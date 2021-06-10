Doris Louise Moxley Guastaveno
August 2, 1924 - June 8, 2021
Doris Louise Moxley Guastaveno was met in heaven by her parents, siblings and the love of her life, George A. Rudd Jr. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021,
Mrs. Guastaveno was born on August 2, 1924, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Robert Bruce Moxley Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Bailey Moxley. Doris was the matriarch of her family leading five generations of strong females. She was a soldier of the Salvation Army for many decades and a beloved member of the Women's Home League Association.
Mrs. Guastaveno is survived by her children, David Guastaveno (Carol) and Linda Murphy and Frank Guastaveno (Catherine Bellomo). She also leaves behind two grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons and a great great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with Major Ray Jackson and CSM David Terrell officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, June 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Guastaveno family.
