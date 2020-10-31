Doris Irene Massey Rigney
March 27, 1931 - October 24, 2020
Mrs. Doris Irene Massey Rigney, age 89, of Danville, Virginia, passed on October 24, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Martinsville.
Mrs. Rigney was born on March 27, 1931, in Danville, to the late William Massey and Claudia Grimes Massey. She lived her life in Danville, where she spent her time as a pre-school teacher at Trinity United Methodist Church for several years, a loving homemaker and an Avon representative and a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rigney is survived by her sons, Ricky Rigney (Dale) of Danville, and Jerry Rigney (Patricia) of Oak Island, North Carolina; and daughter-in-law, Janice Rigney. Also surviving are five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rigney was predeceased by her loving husband, Levi Preston "L.P." Rigney Jr.; son, Larry Rigney; and brother, William G. Massey.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Shevi Sloane officiating.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 31, 2020.