Dorothy Pryor Collie
Dorothy Pryor Collie, 92, of Ringgold, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Sovah Health-Danville on September 6, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Minister Desi Justis officiating. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service.
Mrs. Collie was born on January 16, 1929, in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Mollie Reid Blackwell Pryor and Willie Lester Pryor. She was a graduate of Ruffin High School, King's Business College, Greensboro, and was employed as an office manager for Coca-Cola Company, Danville, Virginia, for forty-eight years. She was a member of Kentuck Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collie was preceded in death by her husband, David Shannon Collie and siblings, Raymond Pryor, Inez Pryor Pruitt, Leonard Pryor, Glenn Pryor, Edna Pryor, Claude Pryor, Bessie Pryor, Odessa Pryor Lipford, and Mary Pryor Hill.
Surviving are daughters, Dianne Collie Whittle and Lisa Pryor Collie; granddaughter, Emily Reid Whittle Rymer and husband, Taylor; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Ashton Rymer and Roman Pierce Rymer; numerous nieces, nephews and a large and loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of Southside, 734 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541 or a charity of your choice
.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Collie family. On line condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 10, 2021.