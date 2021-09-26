Dorothy Browder Davis
Dorothy Browder Davis, also fondly called Tina, was a true Angel given to the Davis family from God. Tina joined her Heavenly Father, and beloved husband, Wayne Winston Davis Sr., in the streets of Heaven on September 22, 2021. Tina was born on June 27, 1931, in Sumter, South Carolina.
After completing her education she worked in Washington, D.C. for the FBI in the secretarial pool. Tina lived an active lifestyle and even played on a basketball team. She then went on to marry and raise her children and eventually worked as a floral designer, owned her own restaurant, and greatly enjoyed travel. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was involved in many church activities throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel Alvin Browder Sr. and Dorothy Hester Browder, and one brother, Samuel Alvin Browder Jr. She is survived by one brother, Geroge Franklin Browder (Becky); four children, Linda Davis Peatross Rhue, Wayne Winston Davis Jr. (Amy), Samuel Weldon Davis (Lisa), and Cynthia Davis Scearce (Grady); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Libby) Peatross Wittneben, Stuart Craig Rhue, Wayne Winston Davis III, Robert Weldon Davis, Grady Franklin Scearce III, Stephen Andrew Scearce, and John Barker Davis, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tina spent her 90 years on this earth putting others first and enjoying time with family and friends. The funeral service will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. The burial will follow at New Hope United Methodist Church, Blanch, N.C. The family will receive friends and family at Trinity United Methodist Church from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to God's Pit Crew Inc., 2499 N Main St., Danville, VA 24540, Trinity United Methodist Church, 405 Arnett Blvd. Danville, VA 24540, or New Hope United Methodist Church, 465 Long's Mill Road, Blanch, NC 27212.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Davis family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 26, 2021.