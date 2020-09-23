Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles
MILTON, N.C.
Mrs. Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles, of Milton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Per CDC Guidelines, Facial Masks are required.
Private Funeral Service will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Danville, Virginia.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
.
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home – Yanceyville, N.C.
