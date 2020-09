Dorothy Eugene Long PylesMILTON, N.C.Mrs. Dorothy Eugene Long Pyles, of Milton, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Per CDC Guidelines, Facial Masks are required.Private Funeral Service will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Danville, Virginia.Funeral service will be livestreamed. To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/ Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home – Yanceyville, N.C.