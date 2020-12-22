Dorothy "Dot" Worley Hubbard
May 27, 1933 - December 20, 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Worley Hubbard, 87, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Archie Worley and Naomi Collins Worley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Robert Hubbard Sr.; son, Edward Paul Hubbard; brothers, John Worley and Wayne Worley; and sister, Mildred Worley Martin.
Mrs. Hubbard was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and retired from Pittsylvania County Public School System as a school bus driver. She had a love for crafts, crocheting and flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Hodnett (Lewis) of Chatham, Va., and Gayle Hubbard of Perry, Ga.; son, Robert Hubbard of Chatham, Va.; and her sister, Linda Turner of Danville, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Heather Doss Lovern (Chris), Michael Crumpton, Ashley Mays Wallace, and Rebecca Hodnett; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hollywood Baptist Church with Pastor Terry St. John officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Hubbard family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2020.