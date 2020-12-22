Menu
Dorothy Worley "Dot" Hubbard
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Dorothy "Dot" Worley Hubbard

May 27, 1933 - December 20, 2020

Dorothy "Dot" Worley Hubbard, 87, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1933, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Archie Worley and Naomi Collins Worley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Robert Hubbard Sr.; son, Edward Paul Hubbard; brothers, John Worley and Wayne Worley; and sister, Mildred Worley Martin.

Mrs. Hubbard was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and retired from Pittsylvania County Public School System as a school bus driver. She had a love for crafts, crocheting and flowers.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Hodnett (Lewis) of Chatham, Va., and Gayle Hubbard of Perry, Ga.; son, Robert Hubbard of Chatham, Va.; and her sister, Linda Turner of Danville, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Heather Doss Lovern (Chris), Michael Crumpton, Ashley Mays Wallace, and Rebecca Hodnett; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hollywood Baptist Church with Pastor Terry St. John officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery.

Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Hubbard family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hollywood Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers that your family will find comfort & that you are now Safe w/the rest of the family in heaven under God's care.
Julie Coates
December 24, 2020
Mrs. Hubbard was so kind and so sweet. I loved talking with her about crochet and yarn and colors. I am going to miss her.
Liz Whittaker
December 22, 2020
