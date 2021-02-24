Menu
Dorothy Davis Ridenour
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Dorothy Davis Ridenour

Dorothy Davis Ridenour, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, due to the effects of dementia. She had been a resident of Danville for the past 20 years and spent the last three years living at CSL- Stratford House. She retired from Educational Research Services where she was employed as an office manager and enjoyed her retirement with family and volunteer work around Danville. She was predeceased by three spouses, James Johnson Sr., James Glading and Albert Ridenour. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Rose Van Doren and husband, Paul; James Johnson Jr. and wife, Colleen; Harold Johnson and wife, Carolene; and Julie Johnson. Dorothy is also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Tina Davis of Danville.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. with a service of celebration following at Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville. Burial will follow immediately at New Hope United Methodist Church in Blanch, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Church. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Ridenour family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfunerahome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Feb
27
Burial
New Hope United Methodist Church
Blanch, NC
I'm so sorry for your families loss. Dorothy was quite a character with outstanding stories of her life. I was her hair stylist and nail tech for several years in Danville. She was the highlight of my week. She will be dearly missed. My love to the family. Monica Rowland
Monica Rowland
February 25, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Ridenhour. She was one of a kind. She will be missed.
Voinda Garrett
February 24, 2021
