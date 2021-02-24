Dorothy Davis Ridenour
Dorothy Davis Ridenour, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, due to the effects of dementia. She had been a resident of Danville for the past 20 years and spent the last three years living at CSL- Stratford House. She retired from Educational Research Services where she was employed as an office manager and enjoyed her retirement with family and volunteer work around Danville. She was predeceased by three spouses, James Johnson Sr., James Glading and Albert Ridenour. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Rose Van Doren and husband, Paul; James Johnson Jr. and wife, Colleen; Harold Johnson and wife, Carolene; and Julie Johnson. Dorothy is also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Tina Davis of Danville.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. with a service of celebration following at Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville. Burial will follow immediately at New Hope United Methodist Church in Blanch, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Church. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Ridenour family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfunerahome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.