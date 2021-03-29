Dorothy Marie Thomas
Dorothy Marie Thomas, 88, of 625 Hunting Hills Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.
Born on April 5, 1932, in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Hester and Cornelia Stone Fitzgerald. She was married to the late Conway Thomas.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Thomas and Mildred Bennett, both of Danville, Va.; two sons, Leroy Thomas (Carolyn) and Kenneth Thomas, both of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; one sister, Beatrice Thomas of Dry Fork, Va.; three brothers, John Fitzgerald (Lillie Pearl) of Chatham, Va., Jessie Fitzgerald and James Fitzgerald, both of Danville, Va., and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one grandson, Anthony W. Bennett.
The family will receive friends at 661 Hunting Hills Rd., Danville, Va., from 2 until 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Witcher Family Cemetery with Pastor Edward Pope, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID 19 pandemic, visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 29, 2021.