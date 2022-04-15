Dorothy Ellen Wyatt
Dorothy Ellen Wilson Wyatt, 74, of Danville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born on January 5, 1948 to the late George "Buck" Wilson and the late Ellen Smith Wilson.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Owens (Brent); sons, Richard Wyatt and Norman Wyatt Jr. (Kathy); brother, Ricky Wilson; grandchildren, Joshua Quick, Chera Zaher, Elizabeth Wyatt, Samantha Quick, Nicholas Wyatt, Zachary Wyatt, Ellen Wyatt, Alissa Adkins, Anthony Owens and Andrew Owens; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Brenda Elliott, Kathy Cozart, and Joanne Anderson; and brothers, Jerry Wilson and Allen Gions.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 15, 2022.