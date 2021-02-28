Menu
Dottie Blair
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Dottie Blair

January 18, 1949 - February 26, 2021

Dottie Bray Blair, 72, of 6688 Whitmell School Rd went home to be with her Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence.

Dottie was born in Axton, Va. on January 18, 1949, a daughter of the late Harvey Edward Bray and Eva Barbour Bray.

Dottie worked as a Rural Mail Carrier for the USPS and was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. On December 10, 1965 she married, Eugene Hilton Blair, who passed on December 17, 2009. Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie B. Pritchett (Rodney), a son, Brian Blair, a sister, Brenda Adams, two grandchildren, Cooper and Carlie Pritchett.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bray.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Ryan Riley. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday and at other times at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Blair family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Mar
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Bonnie, I extend my deepest condolences during this time in your life.
Debra Anderson
March 5, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. ENJOYED HER FRIENDSHIP DURING HIGH SCHOOL.
BETTY H RUDY
March 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of working and being friends with Dottie when she worked at postoffice we went on numerous bus trips and had lunch together she was a fun loveable lady a great zest for life loved her husband children and to play golf she will be surely missed prayers for her family hold on to all your beautiful memories I am sure there were many
Kathy burdette
March 1, 2021
We will both miss Dottie. Our Prayers go out to the family. 148 Northridge Dr, Danville, VA 24540
John and Joy Barbour
February 28, 2021
I will remember her as a no nonsense, take care of business type of person who loved to work hard and laugh harder. From a child, she was always nice to me and helped look out for me. I believe she did this for everyone she knew. To her family, I am so sorry for your loss and she will be missed by us all. She was tough but she can rest now!
Tobie Wright
February 28, 2021
