Dottie Blair
January 18, 1949 - February 26, 2021
Dottie Bray Blair, 72, of 6688 Whitmell School Rd went home to be with her Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence.
Dottie was born in Axton, Va. on January 18, 1949, a daughter of the late Harvey Edward Bray and Eva Barbour Bray.
Dottie worked as a Rural Mail Carrier for the USPS and was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. On December 10, 1965 she married, Eugene Hilton Blair, who passed on December 17, 2009. Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie B. Pritchett (Rodney), a son, Brian Blair, a sister, Brenda Adams, two grandchildren, Cooper and Carlie Pritchett.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bray.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Ryan Riley. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday and at other times at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Blair family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 28, 2021.