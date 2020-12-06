Earl Dale Brandon
September 20, 1951 - November 26, 2020
Mr. Earl Dale Brandon entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Earl was born on September 20, 1951, in Pittsylvania County, Va., a son of the late Helen Gunn Brandon and James C. Brandon.
Earl was educated in the Pittsylvania County School System. He was employed at Dan River Mills until his retirement in 2005. Earl joined Evening Light Cathedral in Danville, Va., under the leadership of Bishop Fred B. Kidd. He loved his family and friends and was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan. Earl also loved playing horse shoes. He was preceded in eternal rest by Selena Bethel and Glenn Brandon.
Earl leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Virginia Carolyn Mitchell of Martinsville, Va.; daughters, Selena Brandon, Michelle Brandon and Brittany Totten, all of Danville, Va., and Erika Fulmore (Anthony) of South Carolina; sister, Judy Davis Smith (Toney) of Danville, Va.; brothers, James and Marvin Brandon, both of New Jersey, and Mitchel Brandon (Lonsdale) of Danville, Va.; seventeen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Earl D. Brandon will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, Danville, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 12 p.m., at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment in Danville, Virginia, the Rev. Jonathan King officiating, Bishop Fred Kidd, Eulogist. Burial will be private. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral establishment at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the service.,
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
. "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Masks are required at all viewings, visitations and services. All attendees are also asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
