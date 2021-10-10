Earl McKinley Foley
July 29, 1951 - October 4, 2021
Earl McKinley Foley passed away on October 4, 2021, after recently celebrating his 70th birthday.
Born on July 29, 1951, in Stuart, Virginia, Earl was a graduate of Danville Community College where he obtained a certificate in electronics. He worked for many years laying carpet for Murphy Flooring and then as a machine operator for Intertape, from which he retired.
Earl is survived by his three children, Sharon and Clay Smith, Tammy Foley, and Wade and Christina Foley; his five grandchildren who all loved their "Papa Earl"; and his three brothers and best friends, Ralph, Leon, and Connie Foley.
Earl was an enthusiastic fisherman and UVA basketball. His favorites times were at "The Garden" with his brothers talking all night and playing horseshoes. Earl was blessed to have many great friends throughout his life, but one would be hard pressed to find a friend as loyal as Joe Davis.
The family would like to thank Joe for his great friendship as well as taking such amazing care of Earl during his final year. Also, there is no other angel and friend as faithful as Wanda Oakes Shields who stood by his side to the very end of life.
The family will hold a private gathering in Danville on October 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to God's Pit Crew in Danville, Va., at godspitcrew.org
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.