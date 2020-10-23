Earl Martin Hundley
September 2, 1958 - October 21, 2020
CHATHAM, Va.
Earl Martin Hundley, passed away peacefully at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on October 21, 2020.
He was the son of the late Nancy Reynolds Hundley and the late Samuel Leslie Hundley. His maternal grandparents were Annie Slaydon Reynolds and Charlie Wade Reynolds. His paternal grandparents were Lula Mae Harvey Hundley and Howard Leslie Hundley.
Earl is survived by three brothers, Steve (Bonnie), Basil, Andy aka Bully (Kathy) and two sisters, Donna Martin (Neal) and Anita Amos (Steve). Earl is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Earl was a man of faith and a long-time member of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church of Dry Fork.
Thank you to everyone at Swansonville for the love and care you showed Earl, to the men who got him there Sunday mornings, evenings, and Wednesday nights until he decided he just couldn't do it anymore, and to the women who kept his plate full at church gatherings. He loved all of you.
Visitation will be at Donna and Neal Martin's home at 965 Deer Haven Drive Callands, VA on Friday from 3 until 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Hundley Family Cemetery on Sandy River Road (614) in Axton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Callands Volunteer Fire Department or the Men's Ministries at Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church 16300 Mt. Cross Rd. Dry Fork, VA 24549.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Hundley family.
Scott Funeral Home
147 S. Main St. Chatham, VA 24531
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 23, 2020.