Edith May Daniel
Edith May Daniel

February 22, 1929 - October 1, 2020

Miss Edith May Daniel, age 91, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence. Miss Daniel was the last survivor of her generation.

She was born on February 22, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Charlie Harvey Daniel and Lizzie Goard Daniel.

Before her retirement, Miss Daniel worked at Health-Tex.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Muriel Daniel; nieces, Melba Boggs, Cynthia Eastwood, and Kathy Harville; nephews, Steve Daniel and Keith Daniel; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Miss Daniel was predeceased by her siblings, Eva Daniel, Charles Daniel, Thomas Daniel, Dave Daniel, Clarence Daniel, Harvey Daniel, Wilma Wells, and Irma Goard; nephew, Stanley Daniel; and great-nephew, Patrick Daniel.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Rudy Robinson officiating.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Daniel family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
