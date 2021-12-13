Edna Clark Aaron
Edna Clark Aaron, 95, of Lynchburg, Va., went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021, after a decline in health for the past several years.
Mrs. Aaron was born in Callands, Va., on June 15, 1926 to the late George Thomas Clark and the late Louise Smith Clark. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a Laboratory Technician for the offices of Dr. Hall, Dr. Milam, and Dr. Ahmed. She was a member of the West End Christian Church. In her spare time, she loved helping others, especially visiting shut-ins and her card ministry.
She was married to Harry Edward Aaron, who predeceased her on December 21, 1997.
She is survived by a son, Clark Aaron (Theresa); four grandchildren, Joseph Clark Aaron (Jessica), Kaleb Chase Aaron, Lindsey Aaron Rhodenhizer (Taylor), and Justin Cord Aaron (Virginia); and twelve great-grandchildren, Madeline, Savannah, Sadie, Mack, Liv, Tate, Lucas, Addison, Penelope, Lacey, Sophia, and Ryan.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to West End Christian Church, 130 Montague St., Danville, VA, 24541 or the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA, 24541.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 13, 2021.