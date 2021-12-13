Menu
Edna Clark Aaron
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Edna Clark Aaron

Edna Clark Aaron, 95, of Lynchburg, Va., went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021, after a decline in health for the past several years.

Mrs. Aaron was born in Callands, Va., on June 15, 1926 to the late George Thomas Clark and the late Louise Smith Clark. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a Laboratory Technician for the offices of Dr. Hall, Dr. Milam, and Dr. Ahmed. She was a member of the West End Christian Church. In her spare time, she loved helping others, especially visiting shut-ins and her card ministry.

She was married to Harry Edward Aaron, who predeceased her on December 21, 1997.

She is survived by a son, Clark Aaron (Theresa); four grandchildren, Joseph Clark Aaron (Jessica), Kaleb Chase Aaron, Lindsey Aaron Rhodenhizer (Taylor), and Justin Cord Aaron (Virginia); and twelve great-grandchildren, Madeline, Savannah, Sadie, Mack, Liv, Tate, Lucas, Addison, Penelope, Lacey, Sophia, and Ryan.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Highland Burial Park.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to West End Christian Church, 130 Montague St., Danville, VA, 24541 or the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln., Danville, VA, 24541.

Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
JUST LEARNED OF YOUR MOM'S DEATH. I AM SO SORRY! LOVE AND SYMPATHY from Mary Jane
MARY JANE KEESEE
December 14, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are sent for the family.
Mitzi Marlow
December 13, 2021
