Edna Self Barley
Edna Self Barley, 90, of Roxboro, N.C., died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C. after being in declining health for the past four months.
Edna was born in Mecklenburg County, Va. on September 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Roy Alvin Self and Sarah Bevins Self. She lived most of her life in Keeling, Va. and Danville, Va. She retired from Southside Elementary School where she worked in the Cafeteria.
Edna was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She taught the Ladies Sunday School Class for many years, and she was a member of the Keeling Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, especially painting western scenes.
Edna was married to the late Bernard Thomas Barley, he died on November 10, 2013.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Ruby Lunsford, Dorothy Cash, and Brenda Carswell; and her brothers, Lester Self, Marvin Self, and Roger Self.
Survivors include four sisters, Shirley Bailey and Betty Harrell (Ben), both of Raleigh, N.C., Thelma O'Brian and Faye Tate (Lacie), both of Roxboro, N.C.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with Pastor Mike Myers officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, at the funeral home, before the service from 12 until 1 p.m.
The family suggest that memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 35, Keeling, VA 24566.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2021.