Edward Willis Carter
Edward Willis Carter lived 83 full years and left this world on September 30, 2021.
He was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., to his parents, Edward Wilson Carter of Caswell County, and Margaret Michie Carter of Charlottesville, Va., where he lived his childhood until he left to attend Virginia Episcopal School for High School. From there he went on to the University of North Carolina where he saw Jane Henderson Wright across the quad and declared he was going to marry her.
He and Janie had three daughters, Dana Carter Lange, (Russ), Margaret Carter (Peter Tokar), and Janet Carter (Sophie Mitrisin) and one granddaughter, Carter Lange. All of whom to which he was eternally devoted. He took great interest in ensuring his children learned all of life's important lessons right up until the end, like never run one of your cars into another one of your cars.
Hard working, generous and funny were the three adjectives that described him through most of his life. He was a successful executive at Avon, ending his career there running the European division. From there he went on to Warner-Amex and then to MCI at the time when telephone was first becoming a competitive business in the US. Leaving MCI as the head of Sales and Marketing he went on to US Sprint. Realizing that he had a superior knowledge of the ever-changing telephone business he started his own telephone sales and marketing consulting firm, Carter Marketing Group (CMG).
In the 1980's and 1990's monopoly telephone companies around the world were facing competition for the first time and Ed was there to help either the existing telephone company or the new startup. Taking his CMG team successfully into Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, UK, and many other countries to accelerate competition where little had existed before. He retired from CMG in 1998 and many of his employees went on to create spin off companies. Throughout his entire career, he was devoted to helping others succeed in business, just as he had.
After living in Wilton, Conn., London England, Washington, D.C., and South Litchfield Beach, S.C., he and Janie retired to his long standing family farm, Hom-a-Gen, in Caswell County, N.C. There they lived next to his only brother Wilson R. Carter who predeceased him. Ed spent his time developing the land and reshaping the landscape to be the most beautiful property he could imagine. He loved nothing more than to drive his tractor over his rolling hills and meandering streams.
There will be private service for the family and a celebration of his life later in Washington, D.C. Townes Funeral Home in Danville is serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.