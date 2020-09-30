Mr. Matney had the best sense of humor. I often think of his funny jokes especially when he would come in to work and say that he had to “shake the rooster this morning”. I use that saying a lot now and always think of him. He was an early riser and hard worker. I always remember him bringing me flowers that he had picked from his yard. He loved his family so much and was a very dedicated family man. They were blessed to have him. God rest his soul.

Julia Goodwin Lawson Coworker September 28, 2020