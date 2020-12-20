Menu
Edward Neal Gammon
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Edward Neal Gammon

Edward Neal Gammon of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on January 11, 1942, to the late Ruth Ann White and the late Paul Edward Gammon in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Marie Wimmer Gammon.

Edward was a member of Third Avenue Christian Church, he was employed as a supervisor for Columbia Forrest Flooring, and he served in the United States Army and Coast Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, William Gammon (Jan) of Riverview Florida; his sisters, Bettie Nicholas (Jeff) of Danville, Virginia, Nancy Terry (Lawrence) of Leesburg, North Carolina, and Wanda Brewer (Larry) of Danville, Virginia; his daughters, Katherine Lane (Bob) of Eden, North Carolina, Debra Farley (Bob) of Junction City, Kansas, and Tammy Clark (Leon) of Martinsville, Virginia; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings; his son, Robert Eugene Mullin Sr.; his great-granddaughter, McKinley Mullins; and his great-grandson, William Edward Sawyer.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend David Abernathy officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew (https://www.facebook.com/GodsPitCrew/app/190322544333196/).

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the Gammon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very saddened to learn of Neal's passing. We worked together at Columbia Flooring. He was a hard working, dedicated, kind and caring man. He was my friend and we talked about many things involving work and personal lives. He will truly be missed.
Philip White
December 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal´s passing. Worked with him for many years at Columbia Flooring very sweet man. Marie my prayers are with you!
Gladys Stephens Barksdale
December 21, 2020
Always such a fine person and polite gentleman. Tommy Cannon
Tommy Cannon
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Neal's passing. Our Prayers are for you at this very sad time. May God Bless and keep you.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
December 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss
Lee wyat
December 20, 2020
