Edward Neal Gammon
Edward Neal Gammon of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on January 11, 1942, to the late Ruth Ann White and the late Paul Edward Gammon in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Marie Wimmer Gammon.
Edward was a member of Third Avenue Christian Church, he was employed as a supervisor for Columbia Forrest Flooring, and he served in the United States Army and Coast Guard.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, William Gammon (Jan) of Riverview Florida; his sisters, Bettie Nicholas (Jeff) of Danville, Virginia, Nancy Terry (Lawrence) of Leesburg, North Carolina, and Wanda Brewer (Larry) of Danville, Virginia; his daughters, Katherine Lane (Bob) of Eden, North Carolina, Debra Farley (Bob) of Junction City, Kansas, and Tammy Clark (Leon) of Martinsville, Virginia; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings; his son, Robert Eugene Mullin Sr.; his great-granddaughter, McKinley Mullins; and his great-grandson, William Edward Sawyer.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend David Abernathy officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew (https://www.facebook.com/GodsPitCrew/app/190322544333196/
).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the Gammon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.