Edwin E. Gatewood Jr.



Edwin E. Gatewood Jr., died peacefully at his home in his sleep on December 29, 2021. He was 89.



Ed was born in Danville, Virginia, the son of Edwin Gatewood and Ota Hunter Gatewood. In his youth he was an active and enthusiastic Boy Scout and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. One of his favorite memories was his attendance at the World Scout Jamboree in France in 1947. He attended Danville's George Washington High School, where he was president of his senior class. He then attended the University of Virginia where he was a member of Kappa Alpha. After graduating in 1954, he served in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Combat Engineers. Following his military service he attended the University of Virginia Law School, graduating in 1959.



He joined the Trust Department of United Virginia Bank in Richmond, and during his years in Richmond he participated in many civic activities. Among these were his service on the boards of the Richmond Community Action Program, the Memorial Guidance Clinic, and Big Brothers of America. He was active in the Richmond Jaycees and in 1970 was chosen for the Virginia Jaycees' statewide Distinguished Service Award. He was an active member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as treasurer.



In 1973, he became President of the Management Group, a financial planning organization, and he and his family moved to Charlottesville. In later years he was Vice President and Trust Officer at Jefferson National Bank. As in Richmond, he participated in civic affairs. He served on the Charlottesville City Council and on many community boards and committees, was active in the Rotary Club, and worked on the organizing team that established the Westminster/Canterbury community, where he was later president of the board. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving on the Session and chairing several committees.



During his military service years Ed learned to appreciate and enjoy international travel. His later travels took him to Iceland, Antarctica, New Zealand, Norway, and many countries in between. However, his favorite trip was right here in the USA: following the Lewis and Clark journey across the country during the bicentennial year of that expedition.



Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; his three children, Sheridan Taylor, Ed Gatewood, and David Gatewood; their spouses, James Taylor, Kirk Adams, and Stephanie Gatewood; and his four grandchildren, Virginia, Meg, Alex, and Claire.



A service in celebration of Ed's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville, at a later date.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 9, 2022.