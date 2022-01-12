Elizabeth Gilliland Brandon
Elizabeth Gilliland Brandon went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the age of 100.
She was predeceased by her father, James Edward Gilliland and mother, Ethel Brandon Gilliland; brothers, James Edward Gilliland Jr., John W. Gilliland, C. Norman Gilliland; sisters, Mamie Jefferson, Virgie V. Gilliland, Evelyn G. Jefferson, Connie G. Lewis and Lillian Gilliland.
She was married on February 11, 1950 to Eugene Willard Brandon who predeceased her on November 27, 1976.
Elizabeth is survived by her nephews and nieces, Buddy Jefferson, Charles Lewis, Fred Lewis, Peggy Cash, Betty Gooch, Nancy Fenstermacher and Patsy Arch. She is also survived by her friends, Jeff and Kim Petrovich, Clayton and Jordan Johnson and Rand and Natalie Stinson.
Her family and friends loved her dearly. She taught them all so many life lessons and she will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will celebrate her life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Freddy Vicks officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID the family request masks and social distancing.
A special thanks to Karen Chappelle for being Elizabeth's friend and companion. Elizabeth had many angels watching over her at Roman Eagle, Paulette, Pat, Melanie, Mary, Cookie, Teresa, Lindsey, Darlene, Sara, Lori Ann, Katie, Chris, Tameka, Karen Martin, Beth Trail, Cheryl Motley and many more. A special thanks to the entire staff at Roman Eagle.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Brandon family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 12, 2022.