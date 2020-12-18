Elizabeth Smith Carter
April 13, 1919 - December 15, 2020
Elizabeth Smith Carter passed into glory at her home in Danville, Va., on December 15, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Beckley, W.Va., on April 13, 1919, to Aubrey and Nell Smith.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Jackson (Walter) of Ringgold, Va., Susan Bowers (Randy) of Byron, Wyo., John Carter of Chesterfield, and Mary Ann Calhoun (Allen) of Danville; and daughter-in-law, Julie Cater of Penwood, N.Y. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James D. Carter; a son, James R. Carter (Julie); a daughter-in-law, Shelly; and son-in-law, Ed. She had 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Elizabeth graduated from WVU and Concord College and served in the Red Cross during World War II at Valley Forge and Fort Pickett. Upon returning to Beckley, she worked as director of Raleigh County Girl Scouts and taught school several years before starting a family. She and her husband lived most of their lives in WVa., Northern Virginia and Danville. In retirement, they spent many years RVing through the U.S. and Alaska. But no matter where she roamed, Beckley remained her beloved "home of the heart." She would recount many stories of growing up on South Kanawha St. and the fun times spent on the Greenbrier River.
She was a gentle, gracious and loving wife and mother. Her kindness and sweet spirit was experienced by everyone that knew her.
The family expresses their gratitude to the caregivers Della and Dominique.
