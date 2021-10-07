Elizabeth "Lib" Alston Braddy Cuttle
Elizabeth "Lib" Alston Braddy Cuttle passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021, at the remarkable age of 101. She lived a life of service to others – to her church, her family and her community. Born in 1920 in Guilford County, N.C., Lib was the daughter of Dr. Wade Hampton Braddy and Martha Frances Rice Braddy and was older sister to Robert "Bob" Rice Braddy.
She worked her way through Elon College as a telephone operator in the late 1930s and early 1940s. She majored in English and History, minored in Religion, and was active in her sorority. She taught at Pleasant Grove High school before moving to Charleston, S.C., where she taught fourth grade at North Charleston Elementary for 31 years while also working with the youth in her church at North Charleston United Methodist. Her exceptional work earned her District Teacher of the Year.
Lib met Charles Cuttle of Danville, Va., and they married in 1979. After moving to Danville, Lib retired from teaching and became an active member of her church and the community. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lib taught Sunday school, was a deacon and an Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women of the Church.
Lib was a member of Danville's The Wednesday Club, on the Board of Arts and Humanities, and volunteered with the Mental Health Association from which she received the prestigious Cathy Davis award. She volunteered with at-risk children and tutored in both reading and math at Schoolfield Elementary's after-school program. She was a docent for the Danville Museum and a member of the Historical Society.
Lib and Charles both had an affinity for all things U.K. and traveled there several times, also hosting visits from British friends. She could often be found tending to her flower garden. She was the definition of a classy Southern lady – mannerly, well-spoken, always dressed to the nines – but also down-to-earth and cheerful, and always up for a laugh or to hug a child.
She never had children of her own but eagerly embraced the role of stepmother to Charles' daughter, Frances Cuttle Newby of Raleigh, and later as grandmother to Frances' son John. Known as "Aunt Libby," she was a cherished aunt to her brother's eight children and often hosted them in her Charleston home during their childhoods. She was a devoted great-aunt to her 17 great-nieces and nephews, never forgetting a birthday with a handwritten card. She was a constant at holiday events and family gatherings, always showing up with the healthiest side dish of the buffet.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Martha Wade Braddy. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles, who died in 2020. She and Charles, who was also active in their church and community, had lived independently until just a few years ago.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Frances, Frances' husband, Parks Newby and their son, John. Of her brother's family, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Annie Laurie Moser Braddy, nephews, Steve, Mike, and Jimmy Braddy and great-nephew, Adam Braddy. She is survived by nieces, Martha Laws (Rick) and Liz Bean (Allen), and nephews, Bob (Connie), David (Angie), and Billy (Debbie) Braddy, and many great-nieces, nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Mountain View Cemetery, 400 Robertson Avenue, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main Street, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Cuttle family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 7, 2021.