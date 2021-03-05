Elizabeth Irby Emerson
March 3, 2021
Elizabeth Irby Emerson, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 following a recent decline in health.
She owned and operated Emerson's Grocery store in Riceville, Va. together with her late husband, Leonard T. Emerson, for over 40 years where they were loved and respected by all that knew them.
Elizabeth grew up and lived most of her life in the Riceville / Java community until later moving to Danville to be near her daughters. In her earlier years Elizabeth attended nursing school and worked for Dr's Willis & Whitehead in Chatham, where she assisted with the delivery of numerous babies, which she was always so proud of.
In addition to her husband predeceasing her, she was also predeceased by her parents, Meads and Lizzie Irby; sisters, Eunice I. Starkey, Virginia I. Cooper ("Popeye"); an infant brother; and a granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Lawrence.
Elizabeth is survived by a sister, Ada I. Tilley, daughters, Lynn E. Matney (Steve), Scottie E. Lavinder (Steve); granddaughter, Summer C. Olinger (Shane); grandsons, Aidan and Addison Lawrence and their father, Kevin Lawrence, whom Elizabeth loved like a son, as well as several very special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at her last residence, 400 Dogwood Drive in Danville.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Shelton Miles and the Reverend Bob Yeaman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to be made to the Riceville- Java Fire Department, 3105 Java Road, Java, VA 24566 or the charity of your choice
.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Emerson family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.