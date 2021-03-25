Ellen Mattox Scott
Ellen Mattox Scott, age 93, formerly of Evergreen Road in Chatham, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Martinsville.
She was born on December 25, 1927 in Callands, the daughter of the late Albert Erbane Mattox and the late Mae Cook Mattox. She was the wife of the late William Curtis Scott.
Ellen was a member of Watson Memorial United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her church and was member of UMW, United Methodist Women. An avid gardener and flower arranger, Ellen was a member of William Pitt Garden Club and later a charter member of Friends and Flowers Garden Club.
Ellen started her career at Saunders Lumber Company. She retired from the Pittsylvania County School Board accounting office, and served in several roles over the years with the school system including planetarium assistant.
She is survived by a son, W. Curtis Scott Jr. and his wife, Gayle Nicholas Scott of Richmond; a daughter, Patricia Ellen Scott Cassidy and her husband, Robert (Butch) Cassidy of Martinsville; three grandchildren, Amanda Ellen Demastus, Andrea Scott Gundlach and her husband, David Gundlach and Brennan Curtis Scott; a great-grandchild, Graham Gundlach; and a sister, Polly Mattox Kincaid of Perry, Fla. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Calvin Albert Mattox and Leslie Sherwood Mattox.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Renee Martin, Melissa Bowling, and Sarah Piechota for their special care and attention to our mother. Also a very special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice.
A funeral service will be conducted at Watson Memorial United Methodist Church in Chatham on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Charles Wickham and the Reverend Blair O'Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Burial Park in Danville.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030, Watson Memorial United Methodist Church, 136 N. Main St., Chatham, VA 24531 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville is serving the Scott Family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 25, 2021.