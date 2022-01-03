Elmer Hinton Watson
December 25, 1926 - December 31, 2021
Elmer Hinton Watson, of Kerns Mill Road in Sutherlin, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the age of 95. He was born in Danville, Va. on Christmas Day, December 25, 1926 to the late Matt Thomas Watson and the late Maggie Belle Hinton Watson. He was married to Patricia Bowell Watson, who survives.
Elmer was the owner of Watson Equipment Sales and always enjoyed working on heavy machinery. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe, 1945-1946.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by granddaughters, Jacqueline Arnold and husband, Mike; and Jillian Jones; and a great-grandson, Jeremy Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Donna W. Adams, and Wanda and Johnny Jones.
The family received friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the home of Glenn Watson, 1193 Kerns Mill Road, Sutherlin, Va.
Due to Covid and health concerns a private graveside service will be held at Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Baptist Church, 15120 River Road, Sutherlin, VA 24594.
.
The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 3, 2022.