Elner Mae CarterMrs. Elner Mae Carter, 104, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center.She was born March 11, 1917 in Dry Fork, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lou Chaney Wooding. She was married to Charlie W. Carter, who predeceased her.She was of the Baptist faith.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Roy and Charles Carter; one daughter, Sallie Carter.Survivors include two sons, Avery Carter (Ann) of Chatham, Va., and Johnny Carter, of Brockton, Mass.; one daughter, Shirley Price, of Danville; 30 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; other relative and friends.Funeral service will be on Monday, December 13, 2021, from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Bell Grove Primitive Church Cemetery. Family will be receiving family and friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Avery Carter, 120 Robins Ct. Chatham, Va.Viewing will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. According to CDC guidelines mask are required for all services.Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.