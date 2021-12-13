Menu
Elner Mae Carter
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
Elner Mae Carter

Mrs. Elner Mae Carter, 104, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center.

She was born March 11, 1917 in Dry Fork, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lou Chaney Wooding. She was married to Charlie W. Carter, who predeceased her.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Roy and Charles Carter; one daughter, Sallie Carter.

Survivors include two sons, Avery Carter (Ann) of Chatham, Va., and Johnny Carter, of Brockton, Mass.; one daughter, Shirley Price, of Danville; 30 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; other relative and friends.

Funeral service will be on Monday, December 13, 2021, from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Bell Grove Primitive Church Cemetery. Family will be receiving family and friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Avery Carter, 120 Robins Ct. Chatham, Va.

Viewing will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. According to CDC guidelines mask are required for all services.

Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I have known the Carter family for many years and a friend to the family. My prayers are with Avery (AG) Johnny and Shirley! Mrs. Carter will be greatly missed. I pray the family find comfort in knowing; God felt it was time for her to come home and rest with him!
Frances Booker
Family
December 15, 2021
On behalf of the Danville House staff and residents we send our sympathy on the loss of your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the Carter family at this time. -HKN Danville House LLC
L Pierce
Work
December 13, 2021
