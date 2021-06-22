Elouise "Pinkie" Pearce Goodson
Elouise was called home by her Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born on August 25, 1924 in Wake County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Bailey Pearce and Maybeth McGhee Pearce. Due to the early death of her mother, Elouise was raised by her loving Uncle Owen and Aunt Esthelle McKennie who predeceased her.
She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Burton Goodson; her sister LaDare Aycock; and her brother O C McKennie.
Elouise is survived by her sister, Lenore Veazey and family; son, Fallon Goodson (Nancy); daughter, Sarah Melton (Randy), and grandchildren, Christopher and Shannon Melton.
She graduated Bragtown High School and Craft Business School. Elouise was a retired bookkeeper but first and foremost a homemaker for her beloved husband Burt.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville and attended the Round Table Sunday School Class. Her faith in God was evident to those who knew her, and was a mainstay for Sarah, Fallon, Christopher and Shannon.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Reverend Joseph C. Northen and the Reverend Ryan Busby officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Baynes Baptist Church Cemetery in Burlington, N.C.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Goodson family. Online condolences can be made at townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 22, 2021.